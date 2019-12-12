FAIRLEY, CATHERINE

FAIRLEY, Catherine Lavern, "Lady," departed this life on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rueben Fairley Sr. and Mary Fairley; stepfather, Louis Baxter; two aunts, Gloria Fairley and Ruby Jenkins; and one uncle, Rueben Fairley Jr. She is survived by her devoted mother, Carolyn Baxter; son, Teon Fairley; two grandchildren, Nova and Nolyn Fairley; one sister, Mederra Fairley; two brothers, Calvin Fairley Sr. and Eric Fairley; four nephews, Eryk Fairley, J'Corey Taylor, Calvin Fairley Jr. and Isaiah Fairley; one great-nephew, August Fairley; three aunts, Doris Hollaway, Pauline Anderson and Diane Christian; one uncle, Clarence Hollaway; and a host of devoted cousins and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.

