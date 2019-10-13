FAISON, Brian

FAISON, Brian Ray, born December 20, 1950, passed away on October 5, 2019. Brian was a native of Richmond, and graduated from the University of Richmond. He was an entrepreneur in life. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Claudius Clyde (Pat) Faison; and mother, Martha Jane Faison. He leaves behind wife, Myrna Lee Faison; brother, Barry (Edith) Faison; sister, Karen (Dennis) Kellison; children/stepchildren, Matthew (Allison) Faison, Jennifer Faison, Amy (Lloyd) Castro, Mark (Tina) Martens, Marla (Dave) Schopler; eight grand/stepgrandchildren and four great/stepgreat-grandchildren. A private memorial will take place October 26, 2019. Please consider donations to the Cancer Research Foundation in memory of Brian Ray Faison.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.