FAISON, Brian Ray, born December 20, 1950, passed away on October 5, 2019. Brian was a native of Richmond, and graduated from the University of Richmond. He was an entrepreneur in life. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Claudius Clyde (Pat) Faison; and mother, Martha Jane Faison. He leaves behind wife, Myrna Lee Faison; brother, Barry (Edith) Faison; sister, Karen (Dennis) Kellison; children/stepchildren, Matthew (Allison) Faison, Jennifer Faison, Amy (Lloyd) Castro, Mark (Tina) Martens, Marla (Dave) Schopler; eight grand/stepgrandchildren and four great/stepgreat-grandchildren. A private memorial will take place October 26, 2019. Please consider donations to the Cancer Research Foundation in memory of Brian Ray Faison.View online memorial