FAISON, Paulette Denise, 63, departed this life on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Alvin Glen Faison; daughter, Denesha Glenay Dabney; brothers-in-law, Raymond Harrison Sr., Leon Faison, Cornelius Wallace and Richard Faison; sisters-in-law, Donna Price (Walter), Dorothy Valesco (Richard), Mary Lee, Regina Tidings and Shirleen Dabney; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will take place at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Thursday, October 17, 2019, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and where funeral service will be held Friday, 1 p.m. Interment Riverview.