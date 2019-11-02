FALLEN, Nancy Herr, widow of Alva Elliotte Fallen, died October 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Dr. John M. Herr and Belva Byrd Herr of Charlottesville, Va. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Byrd Herr, Grace Elizabeth Herr, Mary Belva Herr; and her brother, Dr. John M. Herr Jr. She graduated from Lane High School in Charlottesville. She earned her bachelor's from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg (now University of Mary Washington), received a master's degree from the College of William and Mary and a doctorate from the University of Maryland in special education and human development. She taught in the public schools of Loudoun and Chesterfield counties, and the City of Richmond, served as home demonstration agent in Charlotte and Chesterfield counties and retired as professor emerita from Virginia Commonwealth University. Her publications include articles, the first edited textbook for "Young Children with Special Needs" and as a co-author of the second edition. She was a member of Reveille United Methodist Church, active in its Sunday school and in Francis Carole Circle. She held several offices in the Hermitage Guild. Survivors include a daughter, Margaret A. Fallen of Richmond; a son, John E. Fallen and his wife, Rebecca, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; two grandchildren, Kerrie A. Fallen of Richmond and John Erik Fallen of Winston-Salem; sisters-in-law, Joyce F. Shivery of Richmond and Lucretia Herr of Philadelphia; nephew, Kenneth Fallen and family; nieces, Rachel H. Leach of Lighthouse Point, Fla. and Susan F. Larmour; many close relatives and friends. An End of Life service will be at Reveille November 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Samaritan Fund, Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Virginia 23221.View online memorial