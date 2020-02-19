FALLERT, June Nuckols, 85, of Henrico, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon E. Fallert; parents, Frank and Myrtle Nuckols; and sisters, Frances Nuckols Johnson and Toni Nuckols Kidd. June worked as an accountant for Briggs Hospitality and was a member of Pioneer Baptist Church. She was a past president of the American Legion. Left to cherish her memory are her longtime companion of over 20 years, Larry Hash; siblings, Robert W. Nuckols (Shirley), Kay N. Young and Sandra N. Campbell; numerous nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and nephews, and numerous great great nieces and nephews; and special aunt and cousin, Evelyn Wiles and Linda Wiles. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4660 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1-800-227-2345.View online memorial
