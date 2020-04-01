FALLON, Gloria "Honey" Hughes, age 94, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 29, 2020. Honey was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Hughes; her brother, Richard; and her loving husband of 65 years, Rudolph Anthony "Bill" Fallon. She is survived by one son, Craig R. Fallon (Ellen); and two daughters, Kim Fallon Jacoby (John) and Debra Fallon Palmer (James); grandchildren, Brad Fallon, Michelle Fallon Crawford, Alisa Fallon Vincent, Christopher Jacoby, Erin Jacoby Lovern, Carleigh Palmer Jack and Alex Palmer; and 13 great-grandchildren. Honey was a proud Army wife and supported her husband, Bill and his career for over 44 years. They lived in a lot of wonderful places, but they ultimately settled in Williamsburg, Va., a place that brought them much happiness. Honey also loved the Outer Banks, sewing, knitting, cooking and shopping. But mostly, she loved her family and her dogs. She will be greatly missed. Honey and her husband will be buried together in Arlington National Cemetery in April. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Kimberlyn Figirag for her exceptional care of Honey during the past several months. Also, thank you to At Home Health Care Hospice for their care and support. Condolences at blileys.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria "Honey" Fallon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.