FALLON, Rudolph Anthony "Bill." "A gentleman and professional whose example we cannot match. He provides the goal to which we strive" (quoted by the U.S. Army C-4 DCSCD Group, Ft. Monroe, Va., upon his retirement January, 1986). Born in Bishop, Pa., on May 9, 1922, and passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019, Bill was the son of Austrian and Czechoslovakian immigrant parents, Joseph and Katherine Fallon. He was raised in Youngstown, Ohio, with one brother and three sisters, all of whom are deceased. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Honey (Gloria Hughes) Fallon; a son, Craig Fallon (Ellen); two daughters, Kim Fallon Jacoby (John) and Debra Fallon Palmer (James); seven grandchildren, David Fallon, Michele (Fallon) Crawford, Alisa (Fallon) Vincent, Christopher Jacoby, Erin (Jacoby) Lovern, Carleigh (Palmer) Jack and Alex Palmer; and 12 great-grandchildren. A highly decorated soldier, Bill served as an aid to General Douglas MacArthur in the Japan Occupation from 1945 to 1947 and 1949, MacArthur's Special Advisory Group in China in 1948 and saw action with the 1st Calvary Division in Korea from 1950 to 1953. He distinguished himself as a senior officer stationed at U.S. Army Europe Headquarters, Heidelberg, Germany, from 1960 to 1963 and ended his military career as a senior officer assigned to the Strategic Communications Command, Ft. Monroe, Va., retiring as a Lt. Col. in 1966. Following his military retirement, Bill continued his impressive career as a Civil Servant with assignments at Ft. Monmouth, N.J. and Ft. Monroe, Va. He retired in 1986 as a GS15 with the Strategic Communications Command. Bill was an avid golfer who enjoyed reading and spending time at his beach cottage in the Outer Banks. Mostly he loved his canine companions and time with his family. The family would like to offer their sincere appreciation to Bill's nurse, Kimberlyn Figireg and At Home Care Hospice for their compassion and care during his final weeks. There will be a visitation for family and friends, Monday, December 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, in Richmond, Va. Lt. Col. (Ret) R. A. Fallon will be buried in a private ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars: vfw.org or Wounded Warrior Project: woundedwarriorproject.org.View online memorial