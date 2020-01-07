FAMA, NELLIE "NELL"

FAMA, Nellie Ruth "Nell," 88, of Mechanicsville, went into the arms of the Lord on January 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Rosario Fama. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Vass and her husband, Elton; three grandsons, Christopher Patterson and wife, Olivia, Andrew Vass and Jonathan Wickham; great-grandson, Owen Patterson; brother, Rudy Alvis and wife, Patty; and many nieces and nephews. She was always very active in her church until her health prevented her from doing so. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 8, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held Thursday, January 9, at 1 p.m., with interment in Winn's Baptist Church cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
