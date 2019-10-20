FANSHAW, LAVERNE

FANSHAW, LaVerne W., 73, of Crewe, Va., went to be with the Heavenly Father on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Emmett W. Williams; and sister, Marian. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank Fanshaw; mother, Doris O. Williams; daughter, Shelley Bottoms (Linwood); sons, Josh Fanshaw (Harley) and Greg Young; granddaughters, Rachel Houston and Leah Fanshaw; grandson, Hunter Young; great-grandson, Oliver; sisters, Gloria and Brenda; brothers, Buddy, David and Mike; and her special friend, Charlotte Carr. Family will receive friends, Monday at 12 p.m. at Skinquarter Baptist Church, 6900 Moseley Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120. A funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow. The family invites guests to attend a reception immediately following services.

