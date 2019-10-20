FANSHAW, LaVerne W., 73, of Crewe, Va., went to be with the Heavenly Father on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Emmett W. Williams; and sister, Marian. She is survived by her loving husband, Frank Fanshaw; mother, Doris O. Williams; daughter, Shelley Bottoms (Linwood); sons, Josh Fanshaw (Harley) and Greg Young; granddaughters, Rachel Houston and Leah Fanshaw; grandson, Hunter Young; great-grandson, Oliver; sisters, Gloria and Brenda; brothers, Buddy, David and Mike; and her special friend, Charlotte Carr. Family will receive friends, Monday at 12 p.m. at Skinquarter Baptist Church, 6900 Moseley Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120. A funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow. The family invites guests to attend a reception immediately following services.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881