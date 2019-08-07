FARIS, SARA "SALLY"

FARIS, Sara H. "Sally," age 93, went home to be with the Lord and her husband, Allen, on August 3, 2019. She was a godly woman, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by three sons, Randy (Margaret), David (Pat), Jeff (Ellen); nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a member of Sycamore Presbyterian Church. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 9, at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Pastor Harry Long officiating. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial