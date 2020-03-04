FARKAS, Sue Benedetti, 77, of Sandston, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Vincent Benedetti and Dare Kuester Benedetti; sisters, Mary Maxey Benedetti and Betty Benedetti Maher; and brother-in-law, Bob Maher. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1961 and was married to her husband, Paul on June 22, 1963, at St. Patrick's Church, Richmond. She was baptized at St. Benedict's. Her passion in life was taking care of her family. She is survived by her husband, Paul M. Farkas; children, Paul Vincent Farkas (Cyndi), Lynn Farkas Maloney (Patrick) and Kevin Wayne Farkas; grandchildren, Rebecca Maloney Sanchez, Patrick Maloney Jr., Kyle Farkas, Aaron Farkas, Alex Maloney and Abbi Maloney; great-grandchildren, Madeline and Gabriella Sanchez; siblings, Janice B. Carpenter, Mike Benedetti and Joe Benedetti. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8100 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Capitol Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
