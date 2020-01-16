FARLEIGH, Floyd Randolph, passed away on January 6, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his children. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was born in Portsmouth, Va., on March 3, 1939, to Thomas R. Farleigh Sr. and Catherine Applewhite. Graduating from Craddock High School in 1957, he dazzled with his athleticism in tennis and basketball. Upon earning a Marine Corps scholarship, he attended the Virginia Military Institute and graduated with a degree in English in 1961. While in the Marine Corps, he met his wife of 47 years, Jane Hudson Farleigh. Together, they had four children: Thomas K. Farleigh "T.K.," Jeffrey H. Farleigh, Ashley E. Farleigh and William R. Farleigh "Randy." He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Jane Farleigh; and his wife, Jane. He is survived by his brothers, Thomas R. Farleigh II "Tommy" and Daniel L. Farleigh "Danny"; his four children and eight grandchildren. "Booty" had a passion for life and lived it to its fullest. He loved his family and friends. Together, he and Jane built a wonderful home and life. They enjoyed hosting many parties and gatherings. His wisdom, guidance, presence and generosity will be sorely missed but never forgotten. There will be a private cremation ceremony per his request.View online memorial
