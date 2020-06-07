FARMER, Jean Lamport, age 100, wife of the late John Morgan Farmer of Litchfield, Connecticut, died June 3, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Litchfield and moved to Richmond, Va., in 2005. Born April 10, 1920, in South Bend, Indiana, to William K. and Helene Morey Lamport. Mrs. Farmer graduated from Wellesley College, Wellesley, Mass., in 1941. During and after World War II she was a securities analyst at the Harris Bank in Chicago, Illinois, and Bankers Trust Company in New York, N.Y. At the same time, Mrs. Farmer was a volunteer Red Cross Nurses Aid at hospitals in Chicago and New York City. She continued as a Red Cross volunteer for many years. She and her husband of 54 years married in 1947 and moved to Litchfield, Conn., in 1953. Mrs. Farmer was President of the Litchfield Aid of the Connecticut Junior Republic and was active in the Wellesley Club of Northwestern Connecticut, the Litchfield Women's Forum and the Litchfield Garden Club. She was also a member of the First Congregational Church of Litchfield, the Litchfield Country Club, the Litchfield Historical Society and the Mt. Tom Association. Survivors include three children, Douglas Lamport Farmer, (Betsey) of La Crosse, Wis.; Helen Farmer Culley (Clifford) of Richmond, Va.; and Philip Morgan Farmer (Gretchen) of Washington Depot, Conn.; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who will always remember her for her love of ice cream and chocolate milkshakes. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in South Bend, Indiana. Mrs. Farmer's family wishes to thank the compassionate health care staff at Cedarfield for their loving care in her final years. Memorial gifts may be made to the Preservation Fund of the First Congregational Church of Litchfield, the Litchfield Aid to the Connecticut Junior Republic, 39 Goshen Road, Litchfield, Conn. 06759 or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
