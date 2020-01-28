FARMER, Jean Regensburg, 87, of Aylett, went home to be with the Lord January 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Farmer; and son, Dennis Farmer. She is survived by two daughters, daughter, Cheryl Wilson (Jimmy) and granddaughters, Kimberly Moore (Robert) and Whitney Clarke (Patrick), daughter, Carol Owens and granddaughters, Susie Hinshaw (Matt) and Laurie Pitts (Chris) and their father, Charles Owens; granddaughter, Michelle Worral (Jay); and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett., with the family receiving friends one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Bruington Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bruington Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.View online memorial
