FARMER, John Dunn Jr., 87, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born on May 8, 1932, and raised in Mullens, W.Va., by his late parents, John D. and Bertha N. Famer. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Effie D. Famer; sons, S. Brian Farmer and Mark N. Farmer of Richmond, Va.; sister, Virginia Jeandrevin (John) of Medina, Ohio; brother, Paul Farmer (Marlene) of Fairfax, Va.; grandchildren, Owen, Ella and Hudson Farmer; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. John graduated from Virginia Tech as a Corp of Cadets member, then later received his Master of Humanities from University of Richmond. After two years in the U.S. Army, John began his 38-year career with VEPCO (Dominion Energy). A constant for John was his faith. As a First Baptist Church member since 1961, he served in many capacities, especially active with youth and as Chairman of the Board of Deacons. Close to his heart was community service. For over 20 years, John supported the Boy Scouts of America Heart of Virginia Council; he served as Cubmaster and Scoutmaster for several terms and was awarded the Good Shepherd and Silver Beaver Awards. He was a founding member and active hiker/trail preservationist with the Appalachian Trail Conference, serving several terms as President. Since 1959, John had been a member of the Virginia Forestry Association. For over 28 years he was President of its Virginia Forestry Education Foundation, promoting its scholarships and natural world education mission. John was a Richmond Host Lions Club member, active on its Board and sitting as President for two terms. He received the Melvin Jones Award and was installed in Seoul, Korea, as District Governor of Lions Club International. John pursued his passion for tennis and fitness at the Westwood Club with numerous close friendships. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave. Interment will be private. For their wonderful care during his illnesses, the family sincerely thanks Jennifer and Karrie of Lakewood Wellness Center, Heartland Hospice and Lakewood Health Care Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to First Baptist Church or the Boy Scouts of America Heart of Virginia Council.