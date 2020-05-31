FARMER, Justin Christopher, 31, of Chesterfield, passed away May 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Gwynn Farmer. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sherri and Steve Majewski; father, Chris Farmer; sister, Kristy Reynolds (Kevin); stepbrothers, Steven (Katie) and Mitchell Majewski; nephews, Tre Majewski and Henry Reynolds; maternal grandparents, Richard and Frances Gooden; several aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him dearly. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Earl. The family will have a private visitation from 12 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a private service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6. The service will be available to follow online at https://youtu.be/n-Wc42jvGHo. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA, www.richmondspca.org.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
