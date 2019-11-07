FARMER, Marguerite Agee, 85, of Richmond, passed away November 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel N. and Anna G. Agee; five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by husband, Charles D. Farmer; daughter, Gayle Orme (Wayne); son, Charles Farmer (Anne); five grandchildren, Ava, Bryant, Caroline, Tyler and Andrew; brother, Oscar Agee; and many nieces and nephews. Marguerite worked for 30 years at Chamberlayne Elementary School. She was a devoted wife, caring mother and grandmother, whose mission was to take care of everyone. The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chamberlayne Baptist Church, Richmond, and on Sunday, November 10, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Dillwyn, with service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. www.dunkumfuneralhome.comView online memorial