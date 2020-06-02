FARMER, MARIE "MOE"

FARMER, Marie "Moe" Lipford, 77, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away May 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John G. Farmer; and parents, Floyd and Beryl Lipford. She is survived by her fiance, Laurence E. Cole; children, Tony Ingram (Tammy), Bill Farmer (Kim), Wendy Farmer, Tracy Minitree and Curtis Farmer; seven grandkids, five great-grandkids; and brothers, Floyd and Robert Lipford. Marie retired from Chesterfield County Public Schools, where she served many years as a bus driver. She loved doing yard work and collecting many things, including Campbell's Soup items and frogs. Services will be private. Interment Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

