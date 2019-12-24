FARMER, Shirley Ann, 84, of Varina, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019. Shirley loved caring for children at home and daycares. She loved music, family gatherings and being the best Nanny in the whole world! She loved the Lord and lived her life serving Him, and was a bright light to everyone she met! She was a member of Four Mile Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allard and Thelma Revell; husband, Marvin P. Farmer Jr.; and brothers, Sonny Revell and Douglas Revell. She is survived by her children, Karen L. Farmer, Sharon L. Moran (Paul), Marvin Farmer III and Deborah F. Sledge; grandchildren, April Sledge Weaver (Paul), Marvin Eugene Farmer, Shelley Moran, Amanda Thayer (Lee), Ashley Sledge (Dan), Desiree Farmer, Raymond Sledge (Rian), Alyssa Farmer and Samantha Moran; 15 wonderful great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Friday, December 27, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, do an act of kindness in Shirley's memory. Thank you to the staff of Autumn Care of Mechanicsville for the wonderful care and kindness they showed during her time there, and to the residents for the love and friendship they showed. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
