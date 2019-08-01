FARMER, William "Bobby" R., 84, of Chesterfield, passed away on July 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia; sister, Jean Neisz; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 2. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesterfield Fire Fighter Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 812, Chesterfield, Virginia 23832.View online memorial