FARNHAM, Allen M. Sr., 90, of Midlothian, passed away on July 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jerry S. Rogers. He was a loving and devoted husband, survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary K. Farnham; children, Marjorie Overacre (George), Allen M. Farnham Jr. (Sandy), Judith Rogers and Diane Barden (Ronnie); grandchildren, Kim, Sarah and Sian Smith and David Overacre, Allen Scott, Jason Lee and Matthew Bruce Farnham, Nathaniel Lee and Daniel Craig Rogers and Lindsay Barden Trainum; and 23 great-grandchildren. Services will be private.View online memorial