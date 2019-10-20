FARRAR, Andrew L., a native of Clarksville, passed on October 13, 2019, in Prince George. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 59 years, Mavis W. Farrar; sisters, Audrey F. Clayton, Annette Dudley Reeves; brother, Arthur M. Farrar (Elizabeth); sister-in-law, Verline Farrar; brother-in-law, David Moseley Sr.; goddaughters, Dawn Jones and Angela Freeman; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held 11 a.m. October 21, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., Petersburg. Michael E. Shannon Sr., pastor and Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow in Oakhurst Cemetery in Clarkesville. The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will have their Omega Service one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of floral arrangements, contributions may be made to the following: Children's Home of Virginia Baptist, 6900 Hickory Rd., South Chesterfield, Va. 23803, Second Baptist Church of Clarksville, P.O. Box 568, Clarksville, Va. 23927, Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., Petersburg, Va. 23803 or to the Angela Farrar Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund, UNLV Box 451006, South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nev. 89154-1006. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
