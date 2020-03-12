FARRAR, Corine Ransom, 90, of Richmond, peacefully departed this life Friday, March 6, 2020, in Henrico. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles "Chuck" Farrar; and sister, Myra Iriate. Surviving are her daughter, Kim Y. Farrar; two granddaughters, Dawnjia Farrar and Ebony J. Gresham; and their mother, Lenora Gresham; devoted cousins; former husband, Charles Farrar Sr. and his wife, Pinkie Farrar; and many devoted friends. Corine was an educator for Richmond Public Schools for 39 years. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. David Forbes Jr., Pastor Columbus Christian Center, eulogist, Bishop Daniel Robertson Sr. and Dr. E. G. Francis, officiants. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
