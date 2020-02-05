FARRELL, John E., 71, passed on February 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a very courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Lou Farrell; and is survived by his college sweetheart and loving wife of 50 years, Maura Farrell; his four daughters and 11 grandchildren, Katie Lee (Tony), Taylor and Madelyn; Kristin Rainey (Mark), Mark Jr., Haley, Logan and Reaghan; Beth Skelton (Troy) Tarin, Rylee and Carter; Meaghan Alexander (HL), Jack and Easton. He is also survived by his siblings, Kevin, Janet, Ricky and Tommy; and many nieces and nephews. John was a very successful real estate broker and developer in the Richmond and surrounding areas for over 35 years. He was born and raised in Richmond, Va., and was a graduate of Benedictine and VCU. In his free time, you could find him with his numerous golf buddies on the back nine with a cigar and a cold one. He was affectionately known as "Big John" due to his stature and larger than life personality. His family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 7, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Shepherd St. A private interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
