FARRINGTON, Frank

FARRINGTON, Dr. Frank H., (80) died peacefully in his home after a valiant battle with severe pneumonia and heart disease. Frank, known to many as Daddyman, was preceded in death by his one true love, Vicki Winding Farrington, and his parents, Joseph Davis and Sonja Nordenfeldt Farrington. He is survived by his children, Joe Farrington (Elaine), Kim Swedberg (Dale), Rob Farrington (Stacy), and Kristin Gaulin (Justin); his brother, David Farrington (Courtney); seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Daddyman was a fierce friend, mentor and advocate, and he touched the lives of countless people through his work in Pediatric Dentistry. Daddyman proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NFED, 6 Executive Dr. Ste. 2, Fairview Heights, IL 62208-1360 (618-566-2020). A celebration of his life will be held in Richmond, Va. once the world heals from the Coronavirus and social distancing is a thing of the past.View online memorial
