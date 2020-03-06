FEDORKA, Louise E. (Cagnoni), age 99, was welcomed into Heaven on March 4, 2020. Her husband, Frank, predeceased her 13 years ago. She is survived by her daughter, Fran Dickerson (George); son, Nicholas Forrest (Sheila); grandchildren, Shelley Lamb (Michael); and her beloved great-grandchildren, Nora and Brody Lamb. Mom lived in San Francisco in the '40s during the war years. She worked at various jobs to support the war effort while the men were on the front lines. Imagine a petite 5'2 lady with manicured nails and coiffed hair stripping rubber off tires! She married a career military man, had two children and travelled all over the world. The most important thing in her life was God first and then her family. In spite of the many moves, she instilled a sense of stability in her children. Most of her time was spent in the Washington, D.C. area, where Mom worked for W.I.C.S. (Women in Community Service) the female arm of Job Corps. She helped place at-risk young women into training programs so they could become self-supporting. She assisted with job interviewing skills and followed up on their progress. She offered much encouragement and hope to all the young women because she knew firsthand that hard work and perseverance pay off. This was a job she loved until the day she retired. After retirement, they joined their children in Richmond. Mom worked as a volunteer at Henrico Doctors' on Forest for 17 years and loved every minute of it especially on the maternity floor and meeting the new mothers. She left HCA to take care of Dad who was in declining health with dementia. The family wants to thank Hospice of Virginia for their caring support and also the compassionate care givers at Imperial Plaza. A funeral service will be held at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, on Monday, March 9, at 2 p.m. Burial will be private in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers or contributions, please remember that life is precious and show kindness to someone today. Online guestbook available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
