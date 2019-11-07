FEGGINS, ROOSEVELT JR.

FEGGINS, Roosevelt G. Jr., departed this life November 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Angela Feggins; two daughters, Cheli Feggins-Hunter (Kevin) and Renee Coven (Mark); one granddaughter, Armanni Feggins; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m.View online memorial