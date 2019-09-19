FEILD, Harry Owen Jr., 75 years young, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Harry was preceded in death by his father, Harry Owen Feild Sr.; his mother, Mary D. Roddenberry; and his stepfather, Thomas N. Roddenberry. Harry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Feild; his son, Harry Owen Feild III "Chip"; daughter-in-law, Maria Feild; daughter, Priscilla Cockrell; son-in-law, Christopher Cockrell; five grandchildren, Matthew, Parker Cockrell, Jacq, Alex Feild and Maria Moros. Harry was an active member at Fairmount Christian Church in Mechanicsville, an Air Force veteran, an avid private pilot, Master Mason with the Washington and Henry Masonic Lodge #344 and the Owner/Operator of Feild's/Ashland Towing located in Ashland for 40-plus years, where he was on call for 23-1/2 hours. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Harry Feild to the American Cancer Society or to the Onward Campaign at Fairmount Christian Church.View online memorial
