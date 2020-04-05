FELDSTEIN, Jeffrey, 70, of Midlothian, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Jeff achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He retired from the family business, Wolff-Fording and Co. He loved his poodles and he enjoyed staying healthy by exercising and running. Jeff had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor. He loved to travel and the arts. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Harriet Feldstein. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Natalie Feldstein; his son, Victor Isaac Feldstein; granddaughter, Tally Zorah Feldstein; brother, Stuart Feldstein and his wife, Melanie; two nieces, Rachael and Robyn; many other family and friends; and his loving dog, Lola Chanel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the S.P.C.A.View online memorial
