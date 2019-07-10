FELTON, Bonnie Ford, 67, departed this life on July 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Irene Ford; and brother, Eli "Bubba" Ford Jr. She is survived by her husband, Don Felton; daughters, Melissa Cook (Jeff), Stephanie Brewer (Joey); sons, Michael Felton (Kalyn), Robert Felton (Tawanda); grandchildren, Ben Garrett, Justin Farina (Heather), Matthew Garrett (Sarah), Dakota Enders, Brittany Gorril (Charles "CJ"), Brandon Enders, Troy "TJ" Pulver Jr., James Baughman, Davien Felton, Asher Felton, Kylee Felton, Wyatt Felton, Zayne Felton; great-grandchildren, Eden Farina, Lucas Garrett and Logan Garrett; siblings, Gerald Ford (Alice) and Barbara Siebert; and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie loved cross-stitch, cooking shows, Alaska's Bush People, mini golf, gardening, day trips, arts and crafts, puzzles and board games. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 12, at 1 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va.View online memorial