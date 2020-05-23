FELTS, Ashton Meredith Jr. (Mert Felts), 72, of Berlin, Va., passed away surrounded by the love of his family and the peaceful light of God on May 17, 2020. Mert was born December 19, 1947, to Louise "Pudden" Taylor Felts and the late Ashton Meredith Felts Sr. of Berlin, Va. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean Thompson Felts; his brother, John Pate Felts; and his beautiful children, grandchildren and extended family members and friends. As a glassblower and chemist, Mert worked with scientific and creative glassware, while running his family farm in the heart of Southampton County. He was a leader in local and state-wide initiatives and touched many lives. A faithful servant of God, Mert was a loyal member of Millfield Baptist Church and will forever be remembered for his deep love of family, friends and community. A private service will be held for immediate family. A larger memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 11414 General Mahone Hwy., Wakefield, Va. Post condolences to https://.rwbakerfh.com/obituaries/ashton-meredith-felts-jr.View online memorial
