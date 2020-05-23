FELTS, ASHTON

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS AFFECTING CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND LOCKS...RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM * UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 08:30 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.6 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 13.9 FEET BY TOMORROW EARLY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 13.5 FEET...PORTIONS OF HUGUENOT FLATWATER PARK BEGIN TO FLOOD THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 13.8 FEET ON APR 18 2007. &&