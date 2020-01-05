FELTS, DAVID

FELTS, Mr. David Monroe Sr., age 76, of Amelia, went to be with the Lord on January 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Joan Pembleton Felts; son, David Felts Jr. (Tammie) of Amelia; daughter, Stephanie Anne Farina (Joe) of Amelia; two grandchildren, Taylor Anne Roach (Brian) and Clayton Robertson (Carter); great-grandchildren, Braelynn Roach and Colton Robertson; sister, Blanton Dodson (Aubrey) of Amelia; and brother, Curtis Felts (Lewana) of Amelia; along with numerous nieces and nephews. David retired from Reynolds Aluminum after 39 years of service, raised Black Angus cattle and was an avid car enthusiast and hunter. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6, at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia. A church service is set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.View online memorial
