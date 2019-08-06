FELTS, MILDRED

FELTS, Ms. Mildred Nunnelly, 83, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Byron Shelton; grandson, Adam Shelton; granddaughter, April Shelton, all of Burkeville; numerous cousins and many friends. Mildred retired as a cook from Crewe Primary School with over 30 years of service, and especially took care of the children in need. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Nottoway County Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 453, Crewe, Va. 23930 or to your favorite charity. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial