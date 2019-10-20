FENN, Raymond Camp, On June 28, 2019, the world of theatre and education lost one of its lights. Raymond Camp Fenn joined Aunt Clara and Markie in a cast only God could produce. This kind, gentle, creative, intelligent man left behind his faithful sidekicks, J. Paddington Bear Fenn, Poindexter the 23rd, Theodopolus; and the loves of his life, Eden, Emmeline, Pippin; and his partner and co-star of 35 years, Martha Lindsay Fenn. Born on November 11, 1938, in Medina, Ohio, Dr. Fenn built an exceptional resume. Co-founder and managing director of American Theatre Foundation, Aspen, Colo., a not-for-profit educational foundation with ties to three Colorado colleges/universities, he oversaw summer programs including creative dramatics (ages five-12), a touring children's theatre (high school), a touring repertory company (college and professional) and courses in creative dramatics, acting and production. Author of 10 produced plays and musicals, Dr. Fenn was a member of the Hull House Writers' Studio in Chicago, Ill. At Kent State University, he earned a B.S. in education, a M.A. in speech/theatre and Graduate Assistant in Theatre. At Northwestern University, he did post-graduate Ph.D. course work. At the College of William and Mary, he earned Ed.S. and Ed.D. degrees. His 1995 dissertation title was Student Attitudes, Learning Effectiveness, and Cost/Benefits Pertaining to Military Logistics Courses offered in Resident, On-site, and Satellite Television Modes of Instruction. Dr. Fenn directed theatre for U.S. Army Special Services at Ft. Riley, Kansas and Ft. Lee, Va. His program won the Department of Army's Most Outstanding Theater Program award and awards for Best Production and Best Playwright Material Adapted from Another Source. He taught speech and theatre at St. Leo College (Ft. Lee Center) and served as supervising educational specialist and chief of the Program Management Office, U.S. Army Quarter Master School, where he met and married Martha. From 1987 to 1990, Dr. Fenn was associate course director in the U.S. Army Logistics Management College. From 1990 until he retired from the U.S. Government, he worked for the U.S. Army Training Support Center as education director for the Department of Defense Satellite Education Network. He developed and co-taught the federal government's only TV-based instructor course. Upon retiring, Dr. Fenn became associate producer for PBS documentary, Our Inspiration: The Story of Maggie Lena Walker. A distance learning consultant for VCU, he was a presenter at the 10th annual Distance Learning Conference, University of Maine. The crowning achievement of his career was the theatre program he developed at Appomattox Regional Governor's School for the Arts and Technology, where for 10 years, he taught foundations of theater, playwriting and stagecraft. He retired again, this time to Yorktown, Va., with his wife, Martha, where until his unexpected death, he lived happily, studying and polishing his scripts and lyrics and working on a book. In memoriam please support the performing arts in schools, the local sheriff and rescue squads. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
