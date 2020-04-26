FENNER, BRENDA

FENNER, Brenda Boyd, 74, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas E. Fenner Sr.; her children, Melissa Gressman (Jason), Tiffany Poh (Billy) and Thomas E. Fenner Jr. (Nicole). She also loved being Grammy to seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Jessica Johnson, Emily Johnson, Kamryn Johnson, Megan Poh, William Poh, Alli Fenner, Trey Fenner, Madison Togger and Hunter Togger. She is survived by one remaining sister, Sue Baugh (Gary); five nieces and two nephews. She was always grateful for the time she was able to make memories with her family and friends over the years. Brenda was a member of Swift Creek Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Samaritan Ministries of Richmond.

