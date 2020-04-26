FENNER, Brenda Boyd, 74, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas E. Fenner Sr.; her children, Melissa Gressman (Jason), Tiffany Poh (Billy) and Thomas E. Fenner Jr. (Nicole). She also loved being Grammy to seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Jessica Johnson, Emily Johnson, Kamryn Johnson, Megan Poh, William Poh, Alli Fenner, Trey Fenner, Madison Togger and Hunter Togger. She is survived by one remaining sister, Sue Baugh (Gary); five nieces and two nephews. She was always grateful for the time she was able to make memories with her family and friends over the years. Brenda was a member of Swift Creek Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Samaritan Ministries of Richmond.View online memorial
