FENNER, EARLINE

FENNER, Earline Turnage, 89, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Boss Fenner; parents, Eddie and Minnie Turnage. She leaves cherished memories to two sons, granddaughters, three sisters, daughter-in-law, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 12 noon Friday, November 8, 2019, at Abundant Life Church of Christ, 3300 Neale St. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

