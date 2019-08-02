FENSTERMAN, Phoebe Frances, 80, of Lynchburg, Va., went to be with the Lord and was reunited with her beloved, RJ on July 30, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Doe Rae Fensterman; sons, Tristan and his wife, Lisa and Damon and his wife, Angie; five grandchildren, Andrea, Nicholas, Tyler, Emily and Calvin; and three great-grandchildren, Harbor, Endeavor and Noa Faye. "Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Friend to so many, Encourager, Seer of the positive, Adventurer, Dreamer, Traveler of the world. Lover of music and art. Photographer. Scholar of God's word." She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. The family will receive friends 12 to 1 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial