FERGUSON, Earl Mark, loving husband and father, businessman and longtime community leader, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after a long battle with Myelodysplastic syndrome including a stem cell transplant in 2017. Ferguson was born and raised in Syracuse, New York, but Richmond was his home for more than 30 years. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Ferguson received his master's degree in business from the Darden Business School at the University of Virginia. He was founder and CEO of Artcraft Management Inc., a successful property development and management company that managed over 10,000 multi-family and senior housing developments for more than 20 years. As much as his business defined him, he was defined by his leadership in the community even more, especially Richmond's Jewish community. When he wasn't closing real estate deals, he could be found giving his time and energy to a variety of organizations across the region. Ferguson was a Past President of the Weinstein JCC and of Congregation Beth Ahabah as well as a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Union for Reform Judaism and the Treasurer of the Virginia Holocaust Museum. In addition, he was the founder of the Uniform for Reform Judaism's 6-Points Sports Academy, a sports camp for Jewish youth, a former Board Member of the Central Virginia Boys & Girls Club and of the Doorways (formerly the Hospital Hospitality House). He was recently recognized with the Humanitarian award from the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities. Ferguson's hobbies and pastimes came from his love of sailing from the Chesapeake Bay to the Virgin Islands to the South Pacific and his love of musical theater. He performed in several of the Weinstein JCC's musicals including playing Tevya in Fiddler on the Roof. Earl is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda; their son, Jesse; and his sister, Tina Laboe and husband, Charles. In light of the current public health crisis, his funeral will be private but the family intends to have a memorial service at an appropriate time in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Congregation Beth Ahabah, 1121 West Franklin Street, Richmond, Va., and Union for Reform Judaism, 6 Points Sports Academy, Earl Ferguson Scholarship for Campers Fund, 633 Third Ave., New York, N.Y. 10017.View online memorial
