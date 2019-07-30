FERGUSON, ELIZABETH "LIBBY"

FERGUSON, Elizabeth W. "Libby," 95, passed over on July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Ferguson; and infant son, James. She is survived by her daughter, Jean Zitta (Linwood); son, Jerry Ferguson (Chris); four grandchildren, David, Karen, Heather, Jason; and five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Ferguson was a member of Highland Springs United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held on Thursday, August 1, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Highland Springs United Methodist Church.