FERGUSON, Marguerite F., faithful wife of Professor Bob R. Ferguson and devoted mother of three sons passed away December 27, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Ray, Allen and Lee. Marguerite played the piano at several local churches, including Warwick Rd., Centralia Rd. and Harbour Light Baptist Church, as well as playing for the Joy singers of Chester Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
FERGUSON, MARGUERITE
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
Chester Chapel
Chester, VA 23831
Jan 4
Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
Chester Chapel
Chester, VA 23831
