FERGUSON, Raymond C., 94, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Williams Ferguson; father, Floyd W. Ferguson; sister, Mamie Lindsay; and brothers, Floyd and Frank. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Joyce Poarch Ferguson; nieces, Kathy (Julian) Hegler and Bonnie Winburn of South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees in World War II. Family will receive friends Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will take place in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Dr., North Chesterfield, Va. 23236 or a charity of your choice.