FERGUSON, Richard "Richie" Dwayne, 44, of Petersburg, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Alice Bittner; paternal grandparents, William and Mary Ferguson; and brother-in-law, James Andrew White. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Karen Ferguson; parents, William John Ferguson Jr. and Caroline Bittner Ferguson; sister, Kimberly Ann White; brother and sister-in-law, William Christian Ferguson and HoChong Ferguson; stepson, Ryan Phillips; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Southlawn Memorial Park for a memorial gathering. Final rest will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court