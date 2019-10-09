FERM, Dorothy Marie (Frost), passed away peacefully at Kansas City Hospice House on October 2, 2019. A memorial service will be Saturday, October 12, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 6400 State Line Road, Mission Hills, Kan., following a private burial in Leavenworth National Cemetery. Dorothy was born August 12, 1926, to Samuel H. and Lulu Grace (Worley) Frost. She was a graduate of Stephens College. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Charles D. Ferm Sr., whom she married on May 8, 1954. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Calle Ferm Luke and husband, Andy (Richmond, Va.); son, Charles Daniel Ferm Jr. and wife, Vicki (Kansas City, Mo.); and three grandchildren, Kristen Luke (Dallas, Texas), Michael Luke (Richmond, Va.) and Brittany Ferm (Manhattan, Kan.). Dorothy was a member of The Women's Chamber of Commerce and the Plaza Executive and Business Women's Association. Dorothy had a long, successful career as a Bridal Consultant for Sherri Bridals and the Jones Store. She served in leadership roles, often rising to the role of President, in a number of organizations including The Women's City Club, Trinity Hospital Women's Auxiliary, Scandinavian Club Auxiliary (now Scandinavian Women's Society), Stephens College Alumnae Association, Daughters of the American Revolution and both the Fireside and Vanderslice committees of the Kansas City Art Institute. Her involvement continued at Kingswood, where she served on the Women's Auxiliary Board and as a Kingswood Ambassador. She was a 55-year member of First Lutheran Church and over the past five years was a dedicated volunteer at Blessings Abound Thrift Store. Dorothy hosted the House of Santa Mouse Christmas Boutique for the last 41 years, crafting beautifully handmade felt mice dressed for any occasion; a hobby that brought great joy to many. She was dedicated to her family and friends and will be truly missed. Memorials may be sent to Blessings Abound, 10325 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Kan., the Kingswood Foundation to benefit the Wesley Assistance Fund, 10000 Wornall Road, K.C., Mo., First Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
