FERMANTZIS, Tony Allen, 40, of North Dinwiddie, passed away on July 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesse and Anne Creech; and aunt, Joyce E. Lewis. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Fermantzis; and his uncle, David Creech. Tony was kind-spirited and loved animals, video games and watching action movies. One of his favorite pastimes was watching the New York Giants. Tony was a hard worker and had worked for Winn Dixie, Ft. Lee Commissary and Kroger. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, where a 1 p.m. service will be held on Monday, August 5. Interment to follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial