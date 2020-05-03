FERNANDEZ, Frances "Frankie" Rose, 98, passed away peacefully Wednesday, the 29th of April, 2020. Frankie was born in 1921 outside of Savannah, Georgia to G.C. Fernandez of Brownsville, Texas and the former Fleeta Caswell. The family moved to Richmond, Virginia in 1927. Frankie graduated from John Marshall High School and went on to receive an undergraduate degree from Madison College (JMU) and then gained her credentials in nursing from Grace Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. After graduation she went to work for the State Health Department doing home visits to the under privileged throughout the City of Richmond. Frankie also earned a master's degree in Public Health from UNC at Chapel Hill. She was the first woman admitted to the program, specialized in integrating public health concepts into the nursing program specialties. She retired from MCV in 1983 after teaching graduate-level nursing in Public Health for many years. Frankie also served on the board of the Instructive Visiting Nurses Association (IVNA). After retiring, Frankie pursued many passions, which included cooking, but primarily gardening. She was a master gardener and created beautiful city and seaside gardens by dividing her time between her home in Richmond and her beloved Gwynn's Island cottage on the Chesapeake Bay. She was ever the teacher, cheerleader and mentor to everyone she knew. Frankie was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Gonzalo Champion Jr., Edward and Albert (Al) Richard; as well as her nephew, Albert Richard (Rick) Fernandez Jr. Frankie is survived by her niece, Amy F. Byrne and husband, Greg and their family; her nephew, Jon Anthony (Tony) Fernandez and his wife, Kari and their children, Jon Erik, Patrick and Kali; as well as her great-nephew, Albert Richard III, (Trey) Fernandez and his wife, Stephanie; and great-niece, Jane Elizabeth (Liz) Fernandez and great-nephew, Benjamin Philip (Benny) Fernandez. Condolences can be sent to Amy Byrne, P.O. Box 97, Shepherdstown, W.Va. 25443. A private gathering celebrating her life will be held at a later date at her cottage on Gwynn's IslandView online memorial
