FERRAMOSCA, Gloria Lucia, 94, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Italo Natalio Ferramosca; son, Alan Joseph Ferramosca; grandson, Joseph Patrick "Joey" Ferramosca; and her brother, Charles Argenzio. She is survived by her children, Dr. Timothy Ferramosca (Cathy), Paul Ferramosca (Lisa) and Mary Ferramosca (Martha); grandchildren, Laura (Calvin), Ann Marie (Mike), Mary (Edwin), Paul Jr., Matthew and Peter; seven great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family members and friends. Gloria was born in Viggiano, Italy in 1925 and moved to America when she was two years old. She was raised in Richmond, Va. in her family home above Chiocca's Restaurant and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1943. She was a longtime member of the Sleepy Hollow Garden Club and a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her kind heart, sweet smile and her famous pasta sauce. Gloria's family would like to thank the staff at Westminster Canterbury for their loving and compassionate care. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., with a Christian Wake beginning at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.View online memorial
FERRAMOSCA, GLORIA
Service information
Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Central
Richmond, VA 23230
Jan 22
Christian Wake Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
7:00PM
Bliley's - Central
Richmond, VA 23230
Jan 23
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, January 23, 2020
10:00AM
Saint Bridget Catholic Church
Richmond, VA 23226
