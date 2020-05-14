FERRELL, CHARLOTTE

FERRELL, Charlotte Elizabeth, 76, of Varina, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Ferrell; parents, Lillian and Gilbert Harris; sister, Linda; brothers, James "Bubba," Junie, Ralph and Ronnie. Charlotte worked as a Drapery Specialist for Windows & More. She was a devoted wife, mother and sister. Charlotte enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Teresa Ferrell and Ralph Ferrell Jr. (Wendy); grandchildren, Brian Reed, Brandy Ferrell (Thomas), Candy Harris (J.P.); great-grandchildren, Chanaé, Keller, Jonathan "TJ" and Peyton; and siblings, Barbara Adkins (Harold), Midge Flannagan, Pat Green, Jerry Harris (Patty). The family will receive friends on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 12 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 12 p.m. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/NelsenFuneral/. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Due to world conditions, social distancing restrictions will be in place. Online condolences may be made to www.nelsenrichmond.com.

