FETTER, Elizabeth Jane "Betty", 91, of Midlothian, Virginia, affectionately known to her family as "Mimi," entered the arms of God on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York to Thomas and Marion Guastafeste. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Fetter; sister, Gilda Costantino; and her two sons, George Principe (Brenda) and Thomas Principe (Jane). Betty is survived by her sister, Marion Isemann; son, Donald Principe (Jackie); six stepsons, John Fetter, Bobby Fetter, Charlie Fetter, Jamie Fetter, Paul Fetter and Joe Fetter; 25 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and six nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her caring nature and love of family, and her great affection for her friends at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Midlothian, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.View online memorial
