FICK, Virginia Elaine Burns, passed away on June 23, 2020, in Lakeland, Florida, after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family when she went to meet her Lord. Virginia was born in Covington, Kentucky, on October 19, 1952. She attended schools in Cincinnati, Ohio, before graduating from Norfolk Christian High School in 1970. She attended Tidewater Community College and then Old Dominion University, where she was awarded her master's degree in English. In addition to teaching language arts at the high school and college levels, she dedicated many years at ECPI in Richmond, Virginia, where ultimately during her tenure there she received her Ph.D. in educational leadership from Liberty University. Before retirement, she enjoyed teaching at Rappahannock Community College. Besides being a teacher, Virginia was a real estate agent, world traveler, nature lover, theatre enthusiast and poet. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Samie and Eleanora Burns; and her brother, John Burns Sr. Virginia left behind three children, Sarah Fick McDowell, Justin Fick (Kristina) and John Burns Jr. (Alyssa); and her beloved grandchildren, Rowan, Madelaine and Fiona. She also leaves behind her siblings, Linda Riffe, Anna Burns Souders, Robert Burns, Mary Burns and Bryan Burns; as well as many nieces and nephews. Virginia's beautiful and compassionate spirit touched everyone she met. The family will announce a Celebration of Life in Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Donorschoose.org or a charity of your choice as an expression of sympathy and gratitude for the blessings she bestowed on so many.View online memorial
