FIDLER, James L., 68, departed this life on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mercer Fidler; and is survived by his wife, Kathy Fidler; daughters, Angela Key (Chris), Miranda Pheifer (Jason), Heather Whitely (Paul), Jamie Thomas (J.T.); six grandchildren, Isabella, Liam, Annabelle, Meris, Nora and Harlow; sister, Dianne Menne (Bob); several nieces, nephews and devoted family members and friends. He was a hardworking man who was dedicated to his family, friends and his dog. Music and a love of the river ran deep in his bones. He had a quiet and kind presence that will be deeply missed by those who were privileged to know him. He is "In the Garden" and he walks with him. You will always be in our hearts. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, assisted the family.View online memorial
